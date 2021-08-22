Texas Gov. Greg Abbott testing negative for COVID-19, will continue to quarantine
Texas Governor Greg Abbott reported Saturday that he is now testing negative for COVID-19.
Gov. Abbott said his wife, Cecilia continues to test negative for COVID-19.