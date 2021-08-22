Supporters at Alabama rally boo Trump after he tells them to get vaccinated
Published
Some members of a crowd gathered in Cullman, Ala., briefly booed former President Trump after he told those at his rally to take the...Full Article
Published
Some members of a crowd gathered in Cullman, Ala., briefly booed former President Trump after he told those at his rally to take the...Full Article
Former president Donald Trump isn’t winning everyone over these days. The most recent former head of state has gone viral..