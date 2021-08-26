CDC Head Says Africa Needs Higher Vaccine Target

Watch VideoThe director of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is raising the vaccination target he believes is needed to provide widespread protection against COVID-19 on the continent, citing the more infectious Delta variant now present in 32 countries.
Africa CDC Director John Nkengasong told reporters on...
Watch VideoThe director of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is raising the vaccination target he believes is needed to provide widespread protection against COVID-19 on the continent, citing the more infectious Delta variant now present in 32 countries.