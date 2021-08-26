U.S. Workers Split On Employee Shot Mandate

Watch VideoHalf of American workers are in favor of vaccine requirements at their workplaces, according to a new poll, at a time when such mandates gain traction following the federal government's full approval of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine.
The poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows that...
