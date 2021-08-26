U.S. Workers Split On Employee Shot Mandate

U.S. Workers Split On Employee Shot Mandate

Newsy

Published

Watch VideoHalf of American workers are in favor of vaccine requirements at their workplaces, according to a new poll, at a time when such mandates gain traction following the federal government's full approval of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine.

The poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows that...

Full Article