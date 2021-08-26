Pentagon Confirms Explosion Near Gate At Kabul Airport

Pentagon Confirms Explosion Near Gate At Kabul Airport

Newsy

Published

Watch VideoAn explosion went off Thursday outside Kabul's airport, where thousands of people have flocked as they try to flee the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. Western nations had warned of a possible attack there in the waning days of a massive airlift.

The Pentagon confirmed the blast, with no immediate word on...

Full Article