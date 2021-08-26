Spencer: first trailer shows Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana
Published
The film, set to premiere at the Venice film festival, takes a look at a weekend in the life of Diana from Jackie director Pablo LarraínFull Article
Published
The film, set to premiere at the Venice film festival, takes a look at a weekend in the life of Diana from Jackie director Pablo LarraínFull Article
Check out the official teaser trailer for the Princess Diana biographical drama movie Spencer, directed by Pablo Larraín. It stars..
See Kristen Stewart transform into Princess Diana in the haunting teaser trailer for Pablo Larraín's new 'Spencer' movie.