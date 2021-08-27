Kiss cancels show after Paul Stanley tests positive for COVID
Kiss cancelled their Thursday night show in Pennsylvania after frontman Paul Stanley tested positive for COVID-19.Full Article
The KISS concert Thursday night at The Pavilion at Star Lake was postponed after Paul Stanley tested positive for COVID-19.
Kiss has postponed a Pennsylvania stop in the band’s “End of the Road” tour after lead singer Paul Stanley tested positive..