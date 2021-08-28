Bobby Kennedy's assassin granted parole in California
The man convicted of shooting dead Robert F Kennedy in a 1968 assassination that rocked the United States was granted parole Friday. Sirhan Sirhan, now 77, has been…Full Article
Decision hailed a major victory for the 77-year-old prisoner, though this does not assure his release
Sirhan Sirhan, the man convicted of assassinating Sen. Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, was recommended for parole. After spending 53..