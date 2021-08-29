Israel strikes Gaza after fire balloons, border clashes
The Israeli air force attacked two sites in Gaza early Sunday morning, the army said, after Gazans clashed with forces on the border and launched incendiary balloons at…Full Article
According to Israel Fire and Rescue Services, nine incendiary balloons were found in the location of the fires.
Israeli warplanes bombed Gaza after clashes between its troops and Palestinian protesters left dozens injured, including an Israeli..