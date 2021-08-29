Matthew Mindler, "Our Idiot Brother" actor, has died at 19
The actor was found dead after he was reported missing from his college campus earlier this week. A cause of death hasn't been released.Full Article
Former child actor Matthew Mindler has passed away at 19, Pennsylvania authorities have confirmed.
The 19-year-old former child star was attending Millersville University, where he was reported missing on Thursday, Aug. 26.