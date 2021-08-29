Ron Bushy, Iron Butterfly Drummer, Dead at 79
Published
Ron Bushy, the longtime drummer for Iron Butterfly, died at the age of 79 in August 2021.Full Article
Published
Ron Bushy, the longtime drummer for Iron Butterfly, died at the age of 79 in August 2021.Full Article
The drummer behind the 1968 rock classic `In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida`, he was the only member to appear on all six studio albums from the..
Ron Bushy -- the longtime drummer of rock band Iron Butterfly -- has died ... TMZ has learned. Bushy passed away Sunday morning at..