Francisco Lindor, Javier Baez apologize to New York Mets fans for thumbs-down gestures

Francisco Lindor, Javier Baez apologize to New York Mets fans for thumbs-down gestures

Upworthy

Published

Francisco Lindor and Javier Baez both apologized for recent thumbs-down gestures directed at Mets fans in response to booing by fans...

Full Article