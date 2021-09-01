After Hurricane Ida, New Orleans Could Be In The Dark For Weeks

Watch VideoHundreds of thousands of Louisianans sweltered in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida on Tuesday with no electricity, no tap water, precious little gasoline and no clear idea of when things might improve.
Long lines that wrapped around the block formed at the few gas stations that had fuel and generator power to pump it....
