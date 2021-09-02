Death Toll Rises After Ida's Remnants Hit Northeast

Watch VideoThe remnants of Hurricane Ida dumped historic rain over New York City, with at least nine deaths linked to flooding in the region, as it swamped subway cars and submerged vehicles and homes.
Catastrophic weather came to the largest city in the U.S. after a grim two weeks across the nation that has seen 20 dead in...
