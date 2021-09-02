Democrats Promote Cheney To Vice Chairwoman Of Jan. 6 Panel

Democrats Promote Cheney To Vice Chairwoman Of Jan. 6 Panel

Newsy

Published

Watch VideoHouse Democrats have promoted Republican Rep. Liz Cheney to vice chairwoman of a committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, placing her in a leadership spot on the panel as some members of the GOP caucus are threatening to oust her for participating.

Cheney, a fierce critic of former President Donald...

Full Article