Gen. Lee Statue Can Be Removed, Virginia Supreme Court Rules

Watch VideoThe Supreme Court of Virginia ruled Thursday that the state can take down an enormous statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee that became widely seen as a symbol of racial injustice as it towered over Monument Avenue in the state’s capital for more than a century.
The high court’s ruling came in two lawsuits...
