Robert E. Lee statue comes down in old Confederate capital
Workers took down the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee in Richmond. Last week, the Virginia state supreme court paved the way for its removal.Full Article
A 133-year-old time capsule that was placed at the pedestal of the Confederate monument in Richmond, Va. in 1887 will be replaced..
Watch VideoCrews are set to remove one of the country’s largest remaining monuments to the Confederacy, a towering statute of..