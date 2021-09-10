The Robert E. Lee statue is one of the largest still standing in the United States. Memorials that honor leaders of the Confederate side have become targets of protests against racism.Full Article
Statue of Confederate commander Robert E. Lee removed in Virginia capital
Jerusalem Post
The Lee monument was lifted by a crane before it was sawed in half and taken into storage.