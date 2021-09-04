Kentucky governor calls special session on handling COVID-19
Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear says he's calling the Republican-led legislature into a special session to shape pandemic policies in KentuckyFull Article
Kentucky lawmakers begin working towards COVID-19 special session.
The Kentucky supreme court essentially changed the way the state will make decisions during the pandemic. The governor is no longer..