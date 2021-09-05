Angelina Jolie Says She 'Fought' With Brad Pitt Over Him Working With Harvey Weinstein
The actress says 'it hurt' to see her ex-husband working with Weinstein after the alleged abuse she faced.Full Article
Jolie says that despite fearing for her "whole family," in regards to her allegations of domestic abuse against Pitt, she still..
Angelina Jolie recalled feeling "hurt" after Brad Pitt chose to work with Harvey Weinstein.