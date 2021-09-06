US Navy IDs 5 sailors killed in helicopter crash off California
Published
The US Navy has identified the five sailors who died in a helicopter crash off the coast of San Diego last week.Full Article
SAN DIEGO (AP) — The U.S. Navy on Sunday identified five sailors who died when a helicopter crashed in the Pacific Ocean off of..
The sailors had been missing since Tuesday after the helicopter, an MH-60S, crashed into the sea near San Diego, the Navy said.