Navy declares 5 missing sailors dead after helicopter crash
The Navy has shifted from search and rescue to recovery operations of five sailors after declaring them dead following a helicopter crash.
The sailors had been missing since Tuesday after the helicopter, an MH-60S, crashed into the sea near San Diego, the Navy said.
Search continues for five missing sailors after helicopter crash.