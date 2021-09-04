5 Missing Sailors Declared Dead After Helicopter Crash
The sailors had been missing since Tuesday after the helicopter, an MH-60S, crashed into the sea near San Diego, the Navy said.Full Article
The Navy declared five missing sailors dead after Tuesday helicopter crash in Pacific.