Guinea's New Junta Leaders Seek To Tighten Grip On Power

Guinea's New Junta Leaders Seek To Tighten Grip On Power

Newsy

Published

Watch VideoGuinea's new military leaders sought to tighten their grip on power after overthrowing President Alpha Conde, warning local officials that refusing to appear at a meeting convened Monday would be considered an act of rebellion against the junta.

After putting the West African nation back under military rule for the...

Full Article