Guinea's New Junta Leaders Seek To Tighten Grip On Power

Watch VideoGuinea's new military leaders sought to tighten their grip on power after overthrowing President Alpha Conde, warning local officials that refusing to appear at a meeting convened Monday would be considered an act of rebellion against the junta.
After putting the West African nation back under military rule for the...
Watch VideoGuinea's new military leaders sought to tighten their grip on power after overthrowing President Alpha Conde, warning local officials that refusing to appear at a meeting convened Monday would be considered an act of rebellion against the junta.