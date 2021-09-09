Derek Jeter's Hall of Fame induction was a special moment for family
Published
Derek Jeter spoke of joining a new family on Wednesday — the one filled with baseball’s greats — but his own family was central to his...Full Article
Published
Derek Jeter spoke of joining a new family on Wednesday — the one filled with baseball’s greats — but his own family was central to his...Full Article
COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Derek Jeter was simply Derek Jeter on his special day — smooth as silk.
On a cloudy..
The Jeter family made a rare appearance to watch Yankees legend Derek Jeter’s induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame on..