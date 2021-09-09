Jobless Claims Reach A Pandemic Low As Economy Recovers

Watch VideoThe number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits fell last week to 310,000, a pandemic low and a sign that the surge in COVID-19 cases caused by the Delta variant has yet to lead to widespread layoffs.
Thursday’s report from the Labor Department showed that jobless claims dropped from a revised total of...
