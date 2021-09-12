2021 US Open men's final: Novak Djokovic goes for Grand Slam against Daniil Medvedev in New York

2021 US Open men's final: Novak Djokovic goes for Grand Slam against Daniil Medvedev in New York

Upworthy

Published

Medvedev defeats Djokovic to win his first Grand Slam title while denying The Joker a place in tennis history

Full Article