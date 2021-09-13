Britney Spears Announces Engagement to Longtime Boyfriend Sam Asghari
Published
In the wake of recent developments in the battle over her conservatorship, the singer announced plans to wed for the third time.Full Article
Published
In the wake of recent developments in the battle over her conservatorship, the singer announced plans to wed for the third time.Full Article
The singer posted a video showing off her new ring on Instagram.
Britney Spears is engaged to longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari. The pop star announced her happy news in an Instagram video on Sunday..