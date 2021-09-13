Amy Coney Barrett Insists SCOTUS Isn't 'a Bunch of Partisan Hacks'
Published
After her lecture, Barrett was asked by students about the court’s failure to step in to stop the radical Texas abortion ban.Full Article
Published
After her lecture, Barrett was asked by students about the court’s failure to step in to stop the radical Texas abortion ban.Full Article
Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett defended the nation’s highest court over the weekend, saying that it “is not comprised..
And Justice Amy Coney Barrett says the Supreme Court isn't "a bunch of partisan hacks."