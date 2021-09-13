2021 MTV VMAs: Lil Nas X takes home top prize and more highlights
Published
Lil Nas X took home the biggest award of the night. Justin Bieber and Olivia Rodrigo also won in top categories during the ceremony in Brooklyn.Full Article
Published
Lil Nas X took home the biggest award of the night. Justin Bieber and Olivia Rodrigo also won in top categories during the ceremony in Brooklyn.Full Article
Some of the biggest names in the rap game went home extra happy following a memorable MTV Video Music Awards show. From Travis..