MTV VMAs 2021: The Complete Winners List (Updating Live)

MTV’s Video Music Awards returned live and in person on Sunday night, hosted by nominee Doja Cat, to hand out their annual batch of Moon Person trophies.

First-time nominee Olivia Rodrigo had the potential to clean house on the big night, as the “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” star nabbed five nominations. In the end, she did pretty well, winning three of those five categories.

Justin Bieber went in with the most nominations, scoring seven, including Artist of the Year. Bieber was the only male artist nominated in the category, going up against Rodrigo, Megan Thee Stallion, Ariana Grande, Doja Cat, and Taylor Swift, and he ended up taking the award home, along with a moon person for “Best Pop.”

You can check out a full list of the nominees below, updating all night long with the winners of each category:

*SONG OF THE YEAR *

24kGoldn ft. iann dior – “Mood” – RECORDS LLC / Columbia Records 

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – “Leave The Door Open” – Aftermath Entertainment / Atlantic Records 

BTS – “Dynamite” – BIGHIT MUSIC 

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP” – Atlantic Records 

Dua Lipa – “Levitating” – Warner Records 

*Olivia Rodrigo – “drivers license” – Geffen Records*

*BEST POP*

Ariana Grande – “positions” – Republic Records 

Billie Eilish – “Therefore I Am” – Darkroom / Interscope Records 

BTS – “Butter” – BIGHIT MUSIC 

Harry Styles – “Treat People With Kindness” – Columbia Records 

*Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon – “Peaches” – Def Jam *

Olivia Rodrigo – “good 4 u” – Geffen Records 

Shawn Mendes – “Wonder” – Island Records 

Taylor Swift – “willow” – Republic Records

*VIDEO FOR GOOD *

*Billie Eilish – “Your Power” – Darkroom / Interscope Records *

Demi Lovato – “Dancing With The Devil” – Island 

H.E.R. – “Fight For You” – MBK Entertainment / RCA Records 

Kane Brown – “Worldwide Beautiful” – Sony Music Nashville / RCA Records 

Lil Nas X – “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” – Columbia Records

Pharrell Williams ft. JAY-Z – “Entrepreneur” – Columbia Records

*ARTIST OF THE YEAR *

Ariana Grande – Republic Records

Doja Cat – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

*Justin Bieber – Def Jam *

Megan Thee Stallion – 300 Entertainment

Olivia Rodrigo – Geffen Records

Taylor Swift – Republic Records

*BEST HIP-HOP*

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP” – Atlantic Records 

Drake ft. Lil Durk – “Laugh Now Cry Later” – OVO / Republic Records 

Lil Baby ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “On Me (remix)” – Quality Control / Motown 

Moneybagg Yo – “Said Sum” – N-Less Entertainment / Interscope Records 

Polo G – “RAPSTAR” – Columbia Records 

*Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A. – “FRANCHISE” – Cactus Jack / Epic Records *

*VIDEO OF THE YEAR *

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP” – Atlantic Records

DJ Khaled ft. Drake – “POPSTAR” (Starring Justin Bieber) – OVO / We The Best / Epic Records

Doja Cat ft. SZA – “Kiss Me More” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits” – Atlantic Records 

*Lil Nas X – “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” – Columbia Records*

The Weeknd – “Save Your Tears” – XO / Republic Records

*BEST NEW ARTIST, Presented by Facebook *

24kGoldn – RECORDS LLC / Columbia Records

Giveon – Epic Records / Not So Fast 

The Kid LAROI – Columbia Records

*Olivia Rodrigo – Geffen Records*

Polo G – Columbia Records

Saweetie – Warner Records 

*PUSH PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR*

September 2020: Wallows – “Are You Bored Yet?” – Columbia Records 

October 2020: Ashnikko – “Daisy” – Warner Records 

November 2020: SAINt JHN – “Gorgeous” – Godd Complexx / HITCO 

December 2020: 24kGoldn – “Coco” – RECORDS LLC / Columbia Records 

January 2021: JC Stewart – “Break My Heart” – Elektra Music Group 

February 2021: Latto – “Sex Lies” – RCA Records 

March 2021: Madison Beer – “Selfish” – Epic Records / Sing It Loud 

April 2021: The Kid LAROI – “WITHOUT YOU” – Columbia Records 

*May 2021: Olivia Rodrigo – “drivers license” – Geffen Records *

June 2021: girl in red “Serotonin” – world in red / AWAL 

July 2021: Fousheé – “my slime” – RCA Records 

August 2021: jxdn – “Think About Me” – DTA Records / Elektra Music Group 

*BEST COLLABORATION*

24kGoldn ft. iann dior – “Mood” – RECORDS LLC / Columbia Records 

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP” – Atlantic Records 

*Doja Cat ft. SZA – “Kiss Me More” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records *

Drake ft. Lil Durk – “Laugh Now Cry Later” – OVO / Republic Records 

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon – “Peaches” – Def Jam 

Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa – “Prisoner” – RCA Records

*BEST K-POP*

(G)I-DLE – “DUMDi DUMDi” – Republic Records 

BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez – “Ice Cream” – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records 

*BTS – “Butter” – BIGHIT MUSIC Monsta X – “Gambler” – Starship Entertainment *

SEVENTEEN – “Ready to love” – Pledis Entertainment 

TWICE – “Alcohol-Free” – JYP Entertainment Company 

*BEST ALTERNATIVE*

Bleachers – “Stop Making This Hurt” – RCA Records 

Glass Animals – “Heat Waves” – Republic Records 

Imagine Dragons – “Follow You” – KIDinaKORNER / Interscope Records

*Machine Gun Kelly ft. blackbear – “my ex’s best friend” – Bad Boy / Interscope Records *

twenty one pilots – “Shy Away” – Fueled By Ramen 

WILLOW ft. Travis Barker – “t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l” – MSFTSMusic / Roc Nation

*BEST ROCK*

Evanescence – “Use My Voice” – BMG 

Foo Fighters – “Shame Shame” – Roswell Records / RCA Records 

John Mayer – “Last Train Home” – Columbia Records

The Killers – “My Own Soul’s Warning” – Island 

Kings Of Leon – “The Bandit” – RCA Records 

Lenny Kravitz – “Raise Vibration” – Roxie Records / BMG

*BEST LATIN*

Bad Bunny x Jhay Cortez – “Dákiti” – The Orchard 

Billie Eilish & ROSALÍA – “Lo Vas A Olvidar” – Darkroom / Interscope Records 

Black Eyed Peas and Shakira – “GIRL LIKE ME” – Epic Records 

J. Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, Tainy – “UN DIA (ONE DAY)” – Universal Music Latino / NEON16 

Karol G – “Bichota” – Universal Music Latino 

Maluma – “Hawái” – Sony Music US Latin

*BEST R&B*

Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid – “BROWN SKIN GIRL” – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records 

*Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – “Leave The Door Open” – Aftermath Entertainment / Atlantic Records *

Chris Brown and Young Thug – “Go Crazy” – Chris Brown Entertainment/RCA Records 

Giveon – “HEARTBREAK ANNIVERSARY” – Epic Records / Not So Fast 

H.E.R. ft. Chris Brown – “Come Through” – MBK Entertainment / RCA Records 

SZA – “Good Days” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records

*BEST DIRECTION*

Billie Eilish – “Your Power” – Darkroom / Interscope Records – Directed by: Billie Eilish 

DJ Khaled ft. Drake – “POPSTAR (Starring Justin Bieber)” – OVO / We The Best / Epic Records – Directed by: Julien Christian Lutz aka Director X 

*Lil Nas X – “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” – Columbia Records – Directed by: Lil Nas X and Tanu Muino *

Taylor Swift – “willow” – Republic Records – Directed by: Taylor Swift 

Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A – “Franchise” – Cactus Jack / Epic Records – Directed by: Travis Scott 

Tyler, The Creator – “LUMBERJACK” – Columbia Records – Directed by: Wolf Haley

*BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY*
*Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid – “BROWN SKIN GIRL” – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records – Cinematography by: Benoit Soler, Malik H. Sayeed, MOHAMMAED ATTA AHMED, Santiago Gonzalez, Ryan Helfant *

Billie Eilish – “Therefore I Am” – Darkroom / Interscope Records – Cinematography by: Rob Witt 

Foo Fighters – “Shame Shame” – Roswell Records / RCA Records – Cinematography by: Santiago Gonzalez 

Justin Bieber ft. Chance The Rapper – “Holy” – RBMG/Def Jam – Cinematography by: Elias Talbot 

Lady Gaga – “911” – Interscope Records – Cinematography by: Jeff Cronenweth 

Lorde – “Solar Power” – LAVA/Republic Records – Cinematography by: Andrew Stroud

*BEST ART DIRECTION*

Beyoncé, Shatta Wale, Major Lazer – “ALREADY” – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records – Art Direction by: Susan Linns, Gerard Santos 

Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits” – Atlantic Records – Art Direction by: Alison Dominitz 

Lady Gaga – “911” – Interscope Records – Art Direction by: Tom Foden, Peter Andrus 

Lil Nas X – “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” – Columbia Records – Art Direction by: John Richoux

Saweetie ft. Doja Cat – “Best Friend” – Warner Records – Art Direction by: Art Haynes 

Taylor Swift – “willow” – Republic Records – Art Direction by: Ethan Tobman, Regina Fernandez 

*BEST VISUAL EFFECTS*

Bella Poarch – “Build A Bitch” – Warner Records – Visual Effects by: Andrew Donoho, Denhov Visuals, Denis Strahhov, Rein Jakobson, Vahur Kuusk, Tatjana Pavlik, Yekaterina Vetrova 

Coldplay – “Higher Power” – Atlantic Records – Visual Effects by: Mathematic 

Doja Cat & The Weeknd – “You Right” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records – Visual Effects by: La Pac, Anthony Lestremau, Julien Missaire, Petr Shkolniy, Alexi Bailla, Micha Sher, Antoine Hache, Mikros MPC, Nicolas Huget, Guillaume Ho Tsong Fang, Benjamin Lenfant, Stephane Pivron, MPC Bangalore, Chanakya Chander, Raju Ganesh, David Rouxel 

Glass Animals – “Tangerine” – Republic Records – Visual Effects by: Ronan Fourreau

Lil Nas X – “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” – Columbia Records – Visual Effects by: Mathematic 

P!NK – “All I Know So Far” – RCA Records – Visual Effects by: Dave Meyers, Freenjoy Inc

*BEST CHOREOGRAPHY*

Ariana Grande – “34+35” – Republic Records – Choreography by: Brian Nicholson & Scott Nicholson 

BTS – “Butter” – BIGHIT MUSIC – Choreography by: SON SUNG DEUK With BHM PERFORMANCE DIRECTING TEAM 

Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits” – Atlantic Records – Choreography by: Natricia Bernard 

Foo Fighters – “Shame Shame” – Roswell Records / RCA Records – Choreography by: Nina McNeely 

*Harry Styles – “Treat People With Kindness” – Columbia Records – Choreography by: Paul Roberts*

Marshmello & Halsey – “Be Kind” – Astralwerks / Capitol Records – Choreography by: Dani Vitale

*BEST EDITING*

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – “Leave The Door Open” – Aftermath Entertainment/Atlantic Records – Editing by: Troy Charbonnet 

BTS – “Butter” – BIGHIT MUSIC – Editing by: Yong Seok Choi from Lumpens 

Drake – “What’s Next” – OVO/Republic Records – Editing by: Noah Kendal 

Harry Styles – “Treat People With Kindness” – Columbia Records  –  Editing by: Claudia Wass

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon – “Peaches” – Def Jam  –  Editing by: Mark Mayr, Vinnie Hobbs

Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa – “Prisoner” – RCA Records

