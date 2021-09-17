World Leaders Try To Hammer Out Next Steps On Climate Change

Watch VideoPresident Joe Biden tried to hammer out the world's next steps against rapidly worsening climate change in a private, virtual session with a small group of other global leaders Friday, and announced a new U.S.-European pledge to cut climate-wrecking methane leaks.
Ever-grimmer findings from scientists this year that...
Watch VideoPresident Joe Biden tried to hammer out the world's next steps against rapidly worsening climate change in a private, virtual session with a small group of other global leaders Friday, and announced a new U.S.-European pledge to cut climate-wrecking methane leaks.