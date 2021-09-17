Nona Gaprindashvili Sues Netflix For Alleged Defamation In 'The Queen's Gambit'
Published
GM Nona Gaprindashvili has filed a lawsuit against Netflix for "false light invasion of privacy" and defamation after a line in the hit...Full Article
Published
GM Nona Gaprindashvili has filed a lawsuit against Netflix for "false light invasion of privacy" and defamation after a line in the hit...Full Article
Nona Gaprindashvili is seeking at least USD 5 million in actual damages plus more in punitive damages. She also wants a court order..