Prince Philip's will sealed for 90 years: court
Published
The will of Queen Elizabeth II's late husband Prince Philip will remain sealed from the public for 90 years "to protect the dignity and standing" of the monarch,…Full Article
Published
The will of Queen Elizabeth II's late husband Prince Philip will remain sealed from the public for 90 years "to protect the dignity and standing" of the monarch,…Full Article
Prince Philip's Will To Be Kept Secret For 90 Years, Rules British Court.
A judge from London's High Court issued
the..
It's part of a long-standing convention to protect the private lives of Royals