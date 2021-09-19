SpaceX capsule with world's first all-civilian orbital crew splashes down off Florida
The quartet of newly minted citizen astronauts comprising the SpaceX Inspiration4 mission safely splashed down in the Atlantic off Florida's coast on Saturday, completing a three-day flight of the first all-civilian crew ever launched into Earth orbit. SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule, dubbed Resilience, parachuted into the sea around 7pm EDT, shortly before sunset, after an automated re-entry descent, SpaceX said.Full Article