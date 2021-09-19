A volcano on Spain's Atlantic Ocean island of La Palma erupted Sunday after a weeklong buildup of seismic activity, prompting authorities to speed up evacuations for 1,000 people as lava flows crept toward isolated mountain homes.The...Full Article
Volcano erupts on La Palma in Canary Island; lava threatens some homes
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Volcano on Canary Island La Palma erupts, spewing ash and lava into national park
BBC News
Video shows the volcano, on La Palma, spewing ash and lava in its first major eruption since 1971.
Advertisement
More coverage
Lava Shoots up From Volcano on La Palma in Spanish Canary Islands
A volcano erupted on the Spanish Canary Island of La Palma on Sunday, sending fountains of lava and a plume of smoke and ash into..
VOA News
Volcano erupts on Atlantic island; lava threatens some homes
MADRID (AP) — A volcano on Spain’s Atlantic Ocean island of La Palma erupted Sunday after a weeklong buildup of seismic..
Upworthy