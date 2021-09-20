Pfizer Says COVID-19 Vaccine Works In Kids Ages 5 To 11

Newsy

Watch VideoPfizer said Monday its COVID-19 vaccine works for children ages 5 to 11 and that it will seek U.S. authorization for this age group soon -- a key step toward beginning vaccinations for youngsters.

The vaccine made by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech already is available for anyone 12 and older. But with kids...

