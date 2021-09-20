Princess Beatrice gives birth to first child with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi
The eldest child of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson welcomed her daughter Saturday night. Her name was not disclosed.Full Article
Princess Beatrice is a new mama! The 33-year-old royal welcomed her first child, a baby girl, with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in..
The new bundle of joy is Beatrice's first child but her husband Edoardo's second, as he already has a young son, Christopher, from..