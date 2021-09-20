Elections in Russia deliver most predictable results

Five parties entered the State Duma following the September 17-19 elections. Eight parties will be represented in the lower house of the parliament through single-mandate constituencies, Chairwoman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Ella Pamfilova said on Monday. The ruling United Russia Party currently retains its constitutional majority, gaining more than 300 seats. The Communist Party of the Russian Federation has noticeably improved its election results, the share of the LDPR has dropped nearly twice, and the newly established New People party has overcome the five percent barrier. The final turnout, according to the CEC, was 51.68%. This is more than in the 2016 elections, when the turnout was 47.88%.