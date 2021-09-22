A heavy police presence has blanketed Melbourne in an effort to prevent further chaos after yesterday's mass protest turned violent.Multiple arrests have already been made in the vicinity of the Construction, Forestry, Maritime,...Full Article
Melbourne police crack down on Covid-19 lockdown protesters after earthquake
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Anti-lockdown protesters clash with police in Melbourne
SBS
Victoria Police have arrested 235 people and issued 193 fines following an anti-lockdown protest in Melbourne on Saturday.