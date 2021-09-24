Arizona election audit confirms Biden victory over Trump
A review of the 2020 election results in Arizona’s most populous county confirmed that Democrat Joe Biden won the Grand Canyon State’s...Full Article
The hand count of paper ballots done by the Maricopa County Forensic Auditors reveals President Joe Biden actually won by a wider..
A draft of the sham review of the 2020 election ordered by Arizona Republicans confirmed that Donald Trump lost to President Joe..