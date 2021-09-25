Brooks Koepka has strong words for Ryder Cup rules officials during Saturday's foursome match
Published
Brooks Koepka had some strong words for a pair of rules officials during his foursome match Saturday morning at the Ryder Cup.Full Article
Published
Brooks Koepka had some strong words for a pair of rules officials during his foursome match Saturday morning at the Ryder Cup.Full Article
Brooks Koepka had some strong words for a pair of rules officials during his foursome match Saturday morning at the Ryder Cup.
Brooks Koepka was at the centre of a controversial row with two rules officials at the Ryder Cup. Playing alongside Daniel Berger..