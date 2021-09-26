Florida sheriff not expected to survive after traffic stop shooting
Deputy Joshua Moyers, 29, was shot in the face and back Friday morning outside of Jacksonville, after pulling over Patrick McDowell.Full Article
A manhunt is underway after a deputy with the Nassau County Sheriff's Office was shot Friday morning...
A North Florida sheriff's deputy continued fighting for his life Saturday – with the outlook seeming grim -- after he was shot..