UK to offer more than 10,000 foreign workers temporary visas to tackle supply chain crisis
Published
Up to 10,500 lorry drivers and poultry workers are to be offered temporary UK visas in an attempt to avoid supply chain disruptions...Full Article
Published
Up to 10,500 lorry drivers and poultry workers are to be offered temporary UK visas in an attempt to avoid supply chain disruptions...Full Article
LONDON (AP) — In a U-turn, Britain said Saturday it will issue thousands of emergency visas to foreign truck drivers to help fix..
Business leaders have said a visa scheme aimed at fixing a shortage of HGV drivers "will not be enough".