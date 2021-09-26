Germany election: Merkel's Union bloc vows to 'do all it can' to form a government

Germany election: Merkel's Union bloc vows to 'do all it can' to form a government

New Zealand Herald

Published

German candidate Armin Laschet says Angela Merkel's Union bloc will do "everything we can" to form a new government.The centre-left Social Democrats were locked in a very close race Sunday with outgoing German Chancellor Merkel's...

Full Article