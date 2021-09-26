Justin Tucker makes longest kick in NFL history off crossbar to win game for Ravens
Justin Tucker set an NFL record with a 66-yard field goal, bouncing it through off the crossbar as time expired to lift the Ravens to a...Full Article
Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker's game-winning, 66-yard field goal is the longest field goal in NFL history.