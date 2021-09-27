The country with the highest Covid vaccination rate in the world is about to shed almost all of its restrictions.In matter of months, Portugal has gone from having the world's highest number of Covid cases proportionate to its population,...Full Article
Covid 19 Delta outbreak: What life's like in the world's most vaccinated nation
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
CDC Endorses COVID Booster For Millions Of Older, High-Risk Americans
Newsy
Watch VideoThe CDC endorsed booster shots for millions of older or otherwise vulnerable Americans on Thursday, opening a major new..
Advertisement
More coverage
70% of U.S. adults got at least one vaccine dose
Reuters - Politics
Nearly three out of four Americans above the age of 18 have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Monday,..