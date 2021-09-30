Weekly jobless claims rise more than expected to 362,000
Published
Weekly jobless claims increased 27,000 from the previous week and were above the 335,000 estimate.Full Article
Published
Weekly jobless claims increased 27,000 from the previous week and were above the 335,000 estimate.Full Article
WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose for the third straight week, a sign that the..
Watch VideoThe number of Americans applying for unemployment aid rose last week for a second straight week to 351,000, a sign that..