Russia test-launches Zircon hypersonic missile from nuclear submarine

The Severodvinsk nuclear submarine successfully completed the first test launch of the Zircon hypersonic missile in the Barents Sea, the Russian Defence Ministry said. According to the department, the test launch was carried out to strike a conditional sea target. The flight of the Zircon corresponded to the specified parameters, and the missile hit the conventional target. Air data recorders confirmed the successful destruction of the target. In August, it was reported that during the Army-2021 forum, the Defence Ministry signed the first contract with the Scientific and Production Association of Mechanical Engineering for the supply of Zircon hypersonic missiles.