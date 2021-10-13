House Sends Debt Limit Hike To President, Staving Off Default

Watch VideoThe House has approved a short-term increase to the nation's debt limit, ensuring the federal government can continue fully paying its bills into December and temporarily averting an unprecedented default that would have decimated the economy.
The $480 billion increase in the country's borrowing ceiling cleared the...
